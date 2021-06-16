Thousands of Greeks Protest Against Labor Reform in Athens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Thousands of Greeks took to the streets of Athens on Wednesday to protest a controversial labor reform that the parliament is expected to vote on in the evening.

The Athens police said trade unions held five demonstrations across the Greek capital, paralyzing traffic in the city center.

A rally in the iconic Syntagma Square drew 4,500 people, according to police estimates. Further 2,700 people attended three parallel rallies in the morning outside the University of Athens, in Klafthmonos Square and in Karaiskaki Square.

The biggest demonstration took place in Syntagma Square in late afternoon. It attracted a crowd of 9,000, who stayed there until 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday marked the second day of industrial action this week against a reform that Greece's right-wing government claims will tackle unpaid overtime and promote working hour flexibility.

Trade unions and opposition leftist parties argue that the reform will water down workers' rights and erode collective bargaining, leaving employees vulnerable to exploitation.