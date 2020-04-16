UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Guineans Displaced, Left Without Livelihoods Over China-Backed Dam - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

As many as 16,000 people in Guinea, West Africa, have been left without lands and livelihoods due to the government's failure to provide adequate land, compensation, and other forms of support to those displaced over the construction of Souapiti hydroelectric dam that is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a prominent international human rights watchdog said in a fresh report

"The 450-megawatt dam, which the Guinean government says will dramatically improve the country's electricity supply, is displacing an estimated 16,000 people and flooding 253 square kilometers [97 square miles] of land. The government moved about 50 villages in 2019 and said it planned to move dozens more during 2020," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

According to HRW, residents are resettled in concrete houses on land ceded by other villages and have so far not obtained legal titles to their new land that creates a risk of land conflicts between displaced families and host communities.

The construction of the dam started in 2015 and first electricity supplies are expected to begin later in 2020. The project is being implemented in the form of a public-private partnership between the Guinean government and China International Water & Electric Corporation (CWE). It is financed through a $1.175 billion loan to the Guinean government allocated by the state-owned Export-Import Bank of China.

The project is also a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative that was first announced in 2013. The initiative aims to build trillions of dollars' worth of railroads and other infrastructure to improve connectivity and re-energize trade across Eurasia in the image of the ancient Silk Road. It also supports large-scale hydropower projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

