Thousands of Homes Remain Without Electricity in Finland Due to Storm - Weather Agency

Over 9,200 homes remain without electricity in Finland due to a storm raging in the Gulf of Finland, with wind speed exceeding 102 feet per second, the country's meteorological center said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Over 9,200 homes remain without electricity in Finland due to a storm raging in the Gulf of Finland, with wind speed exceeding 102 feet per second, the country's meteorological center said on Friday.

The largest number of outages took place in Eurajoki at 3,705, Simo at 2,592, and Tammela at 2,837.

According to meteorologists, the strongest wind gusts were recorded near the city of Kotka, where the wind speed was 103 feet per second. In the Helsinki area, sea level rose by almost a meter.

Forecasters are warning drivers of bad road conditions in the regions of Central Finland, Southern Savo, North Karelia, Kainuu and Pohjanmaa, with rain and sleet predicted.