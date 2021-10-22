UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Homes Remain Without Electricity In Finland Due To Storm - Weather Agency

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:41 PM

Thousands of Homes Remain Without Electricity in Finland Due to Storm - Weather Agency

Over 9,200 homes remain without electricity in Finland due to a storm raging in the Gulf of Finland, with wind speed exceeding 102 feet per second, the country's meteorological center said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Over 9,200 homes remain without electricity in Finland due to a storm raging in the Gulf of Finland, with wind speed exceeding 102 feet per second, the country's meteorological center said on Friday.

The largest number of outages took place in Eurajoki at 3,705, Simo at 2,592, and Tammela at 2,837.

According to meteorologists, the strongest wind gusts were recorded near the city of Kotka, where the wind speed was 103 feet per second. In the Helsinki area, sea level rose by almost a meter.

Forecasters are warning drivers of bad road conditions in the regions of Central Finland, Southern Savo, North Karelia, Kainuu and Pohjanmaa, with rain and sleet predicted.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Road Helsinki Finland

Recent Stories

US Trade Chief Meets With German Counterpart to Di ..

US Trade Chief Meets With German Counterpart to Discuss China's Practices - Stat ..

11 seconds ago
 Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku ..

Tuchel forced to juggle after injuries for Lukaku and Werner

13 seconds ago
 Spanish National Court Suspends Extradition of For ..

Spanish National Court Suspends Extradition of Former Venezuelan Spy to US

15 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, President of Guyana sign MoU at Expo2020 Dubai

14 minutes ago
 Football stars attend Jimmy Greaves' funeral

Football stars attend Jimmy Greaves' funeral

3 minutes ago
 EU chief says no funds for 'barbed wire and walls' ..

EU chief says no funds for 'barbed wire and walls' on borders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.