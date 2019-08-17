UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Hong Kong Teachers Take To Streets For Large-Scale Anti-Government Rally

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Thousands of teachers on Saturday flooded the streets of Hong Kong for an anti-government demonstration against the extradition law, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Thousands of teachers on Saturday flooded the streets of Hong Kong for an anti-government demonstration against the extradition law, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Members of the Hong Kong Teachers Union gathered at the Chater Garden park in central Hong Kong. They marched to the office of the head of administration, Carrie Lam.

It rained heavily in Hong Kong but protesters said it would not prevent them from participating in the rally.

"We will go anyway. We do not care," one of the demonstrators told Sputnik ahead of the march.

Demands of the teachers union's members are the same as those of other protesters. They include fully abandoning the extradition law, which would allow Hong Kong authorities to extradite suspects to various jurisdictions, including mainland China, without any bilateral agreements, which are currently required for it.

In the meantime, hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered in Mong Kok, one of the major shopping areas in the city. Police officers in full gear attempted to push them away. However, no clashes were seen in the area, the Sputnik correspondent reported.

Participants of the rally in the center of the city were heard singing China's national anthem. They were seen carrying Chinese flags and banners calling to stop violence.

The protesters are also calling on the authorities to investigate the use of force by police against participants of earlier demonstrations.

China's semi-autonomous region has been rocked by protests since early June. At first, the rallies were peaceful but they subsequently led to violent clashes between the demonstrators and the police.

