Thousands Of Iraqis Rally In Support Of Palestinians: State TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Thousands of Iraqis poured onto the streets of Baghdad Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza after Hamas attack, state television said.

"No to the occupation! No to America!" chanted the demonstrators, who had gathered in Tahrir Square after Iraqi leader Moqtada Sadr called for a demonstration "in support of Gaza" and against Israel, an AFP journalist reported.

Protesters waved Palestinian and Iraqi flags while a huge Israeli flag was laid on the ground for the demonstrators to trample on.

"This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting and the violation of rights," said Abu Kayan, an organiser of the protest.

Moqtada Sadr's movement has imposed strict security measures around Tahrir Square, while Iraqi security forces are deployed in large numbers around the rally site..

The movement of support for Gaza is backed by the Iraqi government, which defends the Palestinian cause.

On Friday, the Israeli army gave Gaza City residents to evacuate their homes in 24 hours and head south of blockaded territory "for their safety".

