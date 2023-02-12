Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform Package - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) More than 80,000 people have participated in demonstrations against the proposed judicial reform in Israel, Israeli media report.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the country's Parliament, the Knesset, to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority, among other points. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

On Saturday, over 80,000 people gathered across Israel in protest against the planned reform, the Haaretz newspaper said.

In Tel Aviv alone, about 50,000 protesters participated in the Saturday demonstration.

Some of the demonstrators were calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down.

In Jerusalem, about 7,000 people protested outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and then marched to Netanyahu's home, which was blocked by police, according to Haaretz.

Demonstrations were also held in other Israeli cities on Saturday, including Haifa, Beer Sheva, Ashdod, and Beit Shemesh.