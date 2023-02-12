UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform Package - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Legal Reform Package - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) More than 80,000 people have participated in demonstrations against the proposed judicial reform in Israel, Israeli media report.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the country's Parliament, the Knesset, to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority, among other points. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

On Saturday, over 80,000 people gathered across Israel in protest against the planned reform, the Haaretz newspaper said.

In Tel Aviv alone, about 50,000 protesters participated in the Saturday demonstration.

Some of the demonstrators were calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down.

In Jerusalem, about 7,000 people protested outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and then marched to Netanyahu's home, which was blocked by police, according to Haaretz.

Demonstrations were also held in other Israeli cities on Saturday, including Haifa, Beer Sheva, Ashdod, and Beit Shemesh.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Police Israel Parliament Beer Sheva Haifa Jerusalem Levin January Media Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

8 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

8 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

8 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

8 hours ago
 PSL players visited SSU headquarters

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

8 hours ago
 PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants t ..

PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.