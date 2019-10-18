Thousands of Lebanese demonstrate against taxes, corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thousands of protesters blocked major highways in Lebanon and burnt tyres for a second day Friday as dozens of people were injured in clashes with security forces that threatened the country's fragile coalition government

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in protest at corruption and proposed tax hikes, with many calling for an overhaul of Lebanon's sectarian system and voicing contempt for their leaders.

Under-fire Prime Minister Saad Hariri was expected to give an address later Friday about the protests sparked by a proposed new tax on users of WhatsApp and other messaging applications.

At lunchtime, hundreds of demonstrators had brought central Beirut to a standstill.

With smoke from burning tyres around them, protesters flew theLebanese flag and chanted 'The people demand the fall of the regime,'a popular refrain from the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.