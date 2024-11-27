Open Menu

Thousands Of Lebanese Head Home As Israel-Hezbollah Truce Takes Hold

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Thousands of Lebanese displaced by the war between Israel and Hezbollah began the journey back home as a ceasefire took hold on Wednesday, with many celebrating an end to the deadly fighting.

The truce brings to a halt a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and resulted in mass displacement on both sides of the border.

The war escalated after nearly a year of cross-border fire initiated by Hezbollah in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, whose attack on Israel in October last year sparked the devastating war in Gaza.

Traffic on the road from the Lebanese capital to the main southern city of Sidon was congested since the early hours, as thousands of people headed back to their homes.

AFP journalists saw cars and minibuses packed with people carrying mattresses, suitcases and blankets heading south, with some honking and singing in celebration as Hezbollah supporters portrayed the truce as a victory.

"What we feel is indescribable," said one Lebanese driver on the road to the south. "The people have won!"

- Final hours -

In Lebanon, more than 900,000 people fled their homes in recent weeks, according to the UN, as Israel pounded areas around the country with a focus on areas where Hezbollah holds sway.

Lebanon says at least 3,823 people have been killed in the country since exchanges of fire began in October 2023, most of them in recent weeks.

On the Israeli side, the hostilities with Hezbollah have killed at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians, authorities say.

The final hours before the truce took hold at 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on Wednesday were among the most violent particularly for the capital, Beirut, with Israeli strikes hitting areas including the busy commercial district of Hamra.

Related Topics

Attack Fire United Nations Israel Gaza Driver Road Traffic Beirut Lebanon October Border From

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

4 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

5 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

17 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

17 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

17 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

17 hours ago

More Stories From World