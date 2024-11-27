Thousands Of Lebanese Head Home As Israel-Hezbollah Truce Takes Hold
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Thousands of Lebanese displaced by the war between Israel and Hezbollah began the journey back home as a ceasefire took hold on Wednesday, with many celebrating an end to the deadly fighting.
The truce brings to a halt a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and resulted in mass displacement on both sides of the border.
The war escalated after nearly a year of cross-border fire initiated by Hezbollah in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, whose attack on Israel in October last year sparked the devastating war in Gaza.
Traffic on the road from the Lebanese capital to the main southern city of Sidon was congested since the early hours, as thousands of people headed back to their homes.
AFP journalists saw cars and minibuses packed with people carrying mattresses, suitcases and blankets heading south, with some honking and singing in celebration as Hezbollah supporters portrayed the truce as a victory.
"What we feel is indescribable," said one Lebanese driver on the road to the south. "The people have won!"
- Final hours -
In Lebanon, more than 900,000 people fled their homes in recent weeks, according to the UN, as Israel pounded areas around the country with a focus on areas where Hezbollah holds sway.
Lebanon says at least 3,823 people have been killed in the country since exchanges of fire began in October 2023, most of them in recent weeks.
On the Israeli side, the hostilities with Hezbollah have killed at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians, authorities say.
The final hours before the truce took hold at 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on Wednesday were among the most violent particularly for the capital, Beirut, with Israeli strikes hitting areas including the busy commercial district of Hamra.
