MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Around 63,000 residents of the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek, located not far from the capital of Seoul, will be eligible for monthly compensation starting in August for noise pollution from a military airport in the city, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing officials.

According to the officials, payments will be made to citizens and foreigners registered as residents of 10 districts in the city.

Compensation of 60,000 won ($50.3) per month will go to residents of districts with a noise pollution level of 95 wecpnl (weighted equivalent continuous perceived noise level) or higher; 45,000 won for areas with levels from 90-95 wecpnl; and 30,000 won for districts with 80-90 wecpnl.

City authorities are set to review relevant applications and decide on the matter by May, according to the officials.