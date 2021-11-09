Thousands of Migrants Tried to Break Through Polish Border From Belarus - President Duda

Several thousand migrants tried to break through the Polish border from Belarus on Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Several thousand migrants tried to break through the Polish border from Belarus on Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"We prevented a border breach yesterday ... This is a hybrid action of the Belarusian regime against Poland and the European Union. These migrant groups who went to the Polish border yesterday are comprised of several thousand people ...

they were directed by the Belarusian services, which at the last moment took these people from a normal highway into the forest so that they attacked the border," Duda said after a meeting in Warsaw.

"There were attacks on the border, we saw these young men who attacked, threw tree trunks to crash the fence to cross the border. The police, border guards and internal troops managed to secure the border," the president added.