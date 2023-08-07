Open Menu

Thousands Of Nigeriens Rally In Support Of Rebels Ahead Of Deadline For Reversing Coup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Thousands of Nigeriens Rally in Support of Rebels Ahead of Deadline for Reversing Coup

NIAMEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Thousands of Nigeriens defied the ECOWAS deadline for the return to power of the ousted president to rally in support of the rebel military in the national capital of Niamey.

The 15-nation Economic Community of Western African States issued an ultimatum last Sunday, giving Niger's military leaders 7 days to reverse the coup or face a military intervention.

Crowds of Nigeriens appeared undaunted on Sunday night as the deadline was set to run out, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Niamey.

Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of rebel commander Abdourahmane Tchian, the former head of President Mohamed Bazoum's elite guard, and waving Nigerien and Russian national colors.

Catherine Colonna, the foreign minister of Niger's former colonial master France, warned the African nation on Saturday that it should take the threat of military action by ECOWAS very seriously, but said France would not assist in the intervention.

