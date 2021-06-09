UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Nurses Go On Nationwide Strike In New Zealand To Demand Pay Raise

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

Thousands of Nurses Go on Nationwide Strike in New Zealand to Demand Pay Raise

As many as 30,000 nurses in New Zealand went on an eight-hour nationwide strike on Wednesday, demanding that the government put an end to underfunding of health care system and inadequate staffing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) As many as 30,000 nurses in New Zealand went on an eight-hour nationwide strike on Wednesday, demanding that the government put an end to underfunding of health care system and inadequate staffing.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) announced the eight-hour strike on Monday after it rejected the second pay offer from district health boards in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement negotiations.

The revised offer, according to the trade union, did not significantly differ from the previous one, nor did it address issues of major concern, primarily, nursing shortages that affect both medical staff and patients.

"We need the Government and the DHBs to come up with a profession-enhancing offer right now that truly recognizes the contribution nursing staff make and that ensures the future of nursing for the wellbeing and safety of us all," NZNO Lead Advocate David Wait said, as quoted in a press release.

The NZNO has reportedly asked for a 17% pay raise, but the government denied the request, saying it cannot afford it.

Related Topics

David Lead All From Government Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Healthy lifestyle imperative for reducing high ris ..

59 seconds ago

Fiji gets new COVID-19 test equipment, record dail ..

1 minute ago

West Rejects Moratorium of Intermediate, Shorter R ..

1 minute ago

Studying biodiversity is a key to sustainable deve ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Hopes US to Review Past Mistakes Ahead of P ..

1 minute ago

Centrally contracted cricketers could not use soci ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.