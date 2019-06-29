UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Orthodox Pilgrims To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of St. John Of San Francisco

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Thousands of Orthodox Christians from all over the world will gather in San Francisco, California, on Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the glorification of one of the most venerated Russian saints - Saint John, the Archbishop of Shanghai and San Francisco.

"We expect several thousand people," the Archpriest of the Holy Virgin Cathedral Joy of all Who Sorrow in San Francisco Peter Perekrestov told Sputnik. "There will be many-many pilgrims from Russia, Europe and North America, Japan and other countries."

Father Peter said that said Archbishop John is "a very contemporary and very global saint, he lived and served in different countries."

He main celebrations will occur on Saturday, when believers with participate in the Divine Liturgy and the procession around the cathedral. However, ceremonies have been taking place since Thursday, when St. John's incorruptible relics were transferred to the center of the church.

Archbishop John helped his flock immigrate to the United States and himself came to Washington, DC in 2949 to convince the US Congress to grant asylum to over 5,000 Russians who resided in the Philippines. Most settled then in San Francisco.

When Archbishop John reposed in July 1966 at the age of 70, local authorities in San Francisco allowed his burial within city limits despite a decades-old rule that forbids funerals there. The archbishop was laid to rest in a crypt chapel under the main altar of the Holy Virgin Cathedral Joy of all Who Sorrow.

"His relics were uncovered in 1993 and found to be incorrupt," Peter Perekrestov said. "If people need a spiritual help, a miracle, they come to San Francisco to the relics of St. John."

St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco was canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church outside Russia. In 2008 he was glorified by the Bishop's Council of the Russian Orthodox Church for all-church veneration.

