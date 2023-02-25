UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Pacifists In Berlin Protest Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Thousands of Pacifists in Berlin Protest Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

Thousands rallied near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday to demand that Germany help bring a peace process forward between Ukraine and Russia, instead of funneling deadly weapons to Kiev.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Thousands rallied near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Saturday to demand that Germany help bring a peace process forward between Ukraine and Russia, instead of funneling deadly weapons to Kiev.

The "Peace Rally" was organized by the left-wing Die Linke party, which estimated attendance at more than 50,000. Protesters were seen waving peace flags and holding up placards that read, "Make Peace, Without Weapons" and "Diplomacy Instead of Arms Deliveries."

Sahra Wagenknecht, a lawmaker from Die Linke who called the rally, accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a speech of allowing Germany to be dragged deeper and deeper into the Ukrainian conflict.

"We do not feel represented by a chancellor who... repeatedly bows down to warmongers in his coalition and crosses one red line after another.

.. We do not want German tanks to shoot at grandchildren of Russian women and men, millions of whom were slaughtered by the Wehrmacht," she said.

She also criticized defense industry lobbyists in the government and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, whom she accused of "trampling on the international arena like a bull in a china shop" and having "so little control over what she says publicly that she has mistakenly declared a war on Russia."

In the protest's manifesto, the left party demanded that Chancellor Scholz "stop the escalation of weapons deliveries" and focus instead on promoting a ceasefire and peace negotiations to avoid a third world war. A petition launched by Wagenknecht on change.org website this month has been signed by almost 650,000 people.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia China German Germany Berlin Kiev Women World War From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a ..

59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a year later: Study

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to implement austerity policy

Punjab govt to implement austerity policy

4 minutes ago
 Hamdard University confers 1212 degrees to graduat ..

Hamdard University confers 1212 degrees to graduates in 25th Convocation

4 minutes ago
 Admin striving for public convenience during PSL: ..

Admin striving for public convenience during PSL: DC

4 minutes ago
 CM visits PIC, Mian Munshi Hospital

CM visits PIC, Mian Munshi Hospital

16 minutes ago
 Speakers urge to defer conduct of 'Digital Census' ..

Speakers urge to defer conduct of 'Digital Census'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.