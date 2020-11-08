UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:21 AM

Thousands of People Gather Near White House to Celebrate Biden's Victory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Thousands of people gathered near the White House in Washington, DC downtown on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Democratic candidate Joseph Biden victory in US presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the streets.

Police blocked all streets around the presidential residence, so demonstrators could gather only few blocks away. Everything was calm despite big crowds, so law enforcement officers have no other obligations than traffic flagging.

All people were in masks, but keeping social distancing was almost impossible goal in such a big gathering. At the meantime, everyone was very respectful to others.

Most marchers celebrated current US President Donald Trump loss, rather than Biden's win.

"Trump, You Are Looser," several handmade billboards said. Other banners noted that "Four Years Enough, Democracy Win."

Some of these banners were obscene.

Mass gatherings and street closures created serious congestions away from the blocked area. Almost at every intersection in Washington, DC and even its closest suburbs in the state of Maryland were occupied by pedestrians with "Biden/Harris" signs. They were chanting and dancing, while drivers welcomed them from their cars.

More Stories From World

