BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Thousands of people took to the streets in the German city of Leipzig to protest restrictive measures introduced over the coronavirus pandemic, the MDR broadcaster reported on Saturday, adding that police reported violations of hygiene rules, as people are without protective masks and do not maintain the social distance.

The so-called quarantine light over the pandemic was introduced in Germany on Monday and is set to last until the end of the month. Under the new restrictions, the authorities have limited entertainment events and closed theaters, cinemas, concert halls, operas, amusement parks. All restaurants, bars and night clubs were also closed, while food delivery services still can operate.

In addition, outdoor gatherings of over 10 people are banned.

According to the broadcaster, the police have repeatedly addressed the protesters, who gathered on the Augustusplatz square in the city downtown, calling on them to observe the rules, but no special measures have yet been taken against the demonstrators.

Protesters are holding posters urging the authorities to abandon the government's strict restrictions on social contacts, MDR reported, adding that several flags of nationalist groups such as Citizens of the Reich and the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) are also unfurled over the crowd.