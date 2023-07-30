Open Menu

Thousands Of People In Niger Protest Condemnation Of Coup By France, ECOWAS - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Thousands of People in Niger Protest Condemnation of Coup by France, ECOWAS - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Thousands of people took place in a rally against France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Nigerien capital of Niamey on Sunday, opposing their condemnation of the recent coup in the country, Nigerien media reported.

Protesters were chanting slogans in support of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland formed by the coup participants, while marching through the city, Nigerien news portal Air Info reported, adding that the main part of the demonstration had taken place in front of the French embassy in Niamey.

Earlier this week, the new Nigerien authorities urged people to protest against France, which had exercised colonial rule over Niger for more than 60 years, and ECOWAS, citing the possibility of of their forces' intrusion into the country.

The concerns of the coup participants increased on Sunday after ECOWAS said it might use force if overthrown Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was not returned to power within a week. French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, vowed to support any sanctions that might be introduced against the coup participants by African regional organizations and also called for Bazoum's release.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in the country's capital Niamey.

