UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of People Leave Northern Burkina Faso To Escape Violence - Red Cross

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:11 PM

Thousands of People Leave Northern Burkina Faso to Escape Violence - Red Cross

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes in recent weeks due to fighting across northern Burkina Faso, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes in recent weeks due to fighting across northern Burkina Faso, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced on Friday.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.

"A lot of women and children left everything to escape the violence. They travelled by foot, cart or donkey to seek safety in the town and arrived with next to nothing," Thierry Mugisho, the ICRC's coordinator of operations in the country, said in a statement.

The organization draws attention to the dire conditions the displaced people find themselves in, considering frequent food shortages in the country.

"The population increase has put a lot of pressure on resources in Djibo [a town in northern Burkina Faso], especially since it's hard to get supplies to the market at the moment," Mugisho said.

The ICRC and the Burkinabe Red Cross have been actively trying to ameliorate the situation for the people affected by the fighting, including food distribution to over 50,000 displaced people in the Sahel and Nord regions, restoration of water sources throughout the Sahel and Est regions, and vaccinating 68,000 cattle in one the province of Oudalan. On November 1, the ICRC begins the next round of livestock vaccination, planning to give vaccine to 350,000 cattle.

Related Topics

Terrorist Water Russia Djibo Nord Burkina Faso November Women 2016 Market From

Recent Stories

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

14 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

19 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

22 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan-Bangladesh face-off in two-match ODI seri ..

39 minutes ago

Lahore High Court moved against striking young doc ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.