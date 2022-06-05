Thousands of People Left Without Power Across France Amid Thunderstorm - Enedis

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Around 5,000 people were left without electricity in France because of a thunderstorm, French power grid operator Enedis said.

An orange alert level was issued for 65 departments in France on Saturday night amid heavy rains and wind gusts.

Enedis said that 5,000 people were left without power across France on Saturday night.

BFMTV reported that the Eiffel Tower was struck by lightning on Saturday night. French photographer Bertrand Kulik managed to capture the moment and posted his photos on social media.

According to the official Eiffel Tower website, since its birth in 1889, the monument has "attracted" lightning during storms numerous times and there are on average 5 impacts every year. This does not pose any risk to the public and does not affect the tower.