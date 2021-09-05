UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of People Protest COVID-19 Restrictions In Amsterdam

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Thousands of people took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to protest COVID-19 restrictions in the Netherlands, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protesters began gathering at the city's Dam Square at 9:00 GMT. Despite the requests from the mayor's office to disperse, the crowd was only swelling in size.

The protesters marched 7 kilometers (4.

3 miles) through the city, finishing at the Dam Square at 13:00 GMT.

The event's organizer was Michel Reijinga, who is responsible for similar protests against COVID-19 restriction in the past.

According to the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, citing the activist, about 60 groups took part in the march.

In August, the Netherlands announced that starting September 20, a COVID-19 entry pass system will be used at restaurants, bars, cafes, events and cultural venues where more than 75 people are present.

