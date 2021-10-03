UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of People Protest COVID-19 Restrictions In Amsterdam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Thousands of People Protest COVID-19 Restrictions in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Thousands of people took to the streets of Amsterdam on Sunday to protest mandatory COVID-19 passes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstrators gathered at Dam Square and began marching through the city.

The protest was organized by the Together for the Netherlands group, which expects to see more than 10,000 participants. However, the number of protesters has not been confirmed yet.

People chanted "freedom" and "how many times do we have to get vaccinated to end the lie about the coronavirus?" The protesters ask the government to lift the requirements, saying they divide society and interfere with everyday life.

From September 25, the Dutch are required to have COVID-19 passes to visit restaurants, cafes and attend cultural events. The pass contains information about vaccination or a negative PCR test result, which is uploaded to the special CoronaCheck application.

