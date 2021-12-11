Thousands of People Protesting COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna

Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to protest the government's COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to protest the government's COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several demonstrations are scheduled in Vienna for today. The largest one gathered at the Heldenplatz square, from where it will march through the Ringstrasse street, which encircles the central district of the Austrian capital. The street's traffic was partially restricted.

While the organizers called on the participants to wear masks and follow the restrictions, not everyone heeded them. The protesters are carrying placards with slogans like "Hands off our children," "Mandatory vaccination dictatorship," "My body my choice" and others.

The security during the protest is provided by roughly 1,400 police officers.

Vienna was rocked by anti-restrictions protests last Saturday as well, which had 40,000 participants, according to the police. The organizers, meanwhile, claim that 100,000 people were present.

Austria imposed another lockdown in late November, which will end on Sunday for the recovered patients and vaccinated while remaining in place for those who have not received their shot. Also, the law on mandatory vaccination of all people over 14 will enter force in the country on February 1, with noncompliance being punished with a 3,600-euro ($4,074) fine.