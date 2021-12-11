UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of People Protesting COVID-19 Restrictions In Vienna

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:23 PM

Thousands of People Protesting COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna

Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to protest the government's COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to protest the government's COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several demonstrations are scheduled in Vienna for today. The largest one gathered at the Heldenplatz square, from where it will march through the Ringstrasse street, which encircles the central district of the Austrian capital. The street's traffic was partially restricted.

While the organizers called on the participants to wear masks and follow the restrictions, not everyone heeded them. The protesters are carrying placards with slogans like "Hands off our children," "Mandatory vaccination dictatorship," "My body my choice" and others.

The security during the protest is provided by roughly 1,400 police officers.

Vienna was rocked by anti-restrictions protests last Saturday as well, which had 40,000 participants, according to the police. The organizers, meanwhile, claim that 100,000 people were present.

Austria imposed another lockdown in late November, which will end on Sunday for the recovered patients and vaccinated while remaining in place for those who have not received their shot. Also, the law on mandatory vaccination of all people over 14 will enter force in the country on February 1, with noncompliance being punished with a 3,600-euro ($4,074) fine.

Related Topics

Protest Police Fine Traffic Vienna February March November Sunday Dictator All From Government

Recent Stories

Posters draw world's attention to Modi regime's co ..

Posters draw world's attention to Modi regime's conspiracy in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Bahrain Detects First Omicron Case - Health Minist ..

Bahrain Detects First Omicron Case - Health Ministry

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 11 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 11 Dec 2021

1 minute ago
 HMC anti-encroachment cell launches massive operat ..

HMC anti-encroachment cell launches massive operation

1 minute ago
 Indian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Wat ..

Indian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Chief Minister

1 minute ago
 PNS Tughril visits Malaysia, participates In Bilat ..

PNS Tughril visits Malaysia, participates In Bilateral Naval Drill

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.