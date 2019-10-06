UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of People Protesting In Hong Kong Against Anti-Mask Law - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Thousands of People Protesting in Hong Kong Against Anti-Mask Law - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday angered by the introduction of the law that bans wearing face masks during protests and other public gatherings, media reported.

The ban was introduced on Friday, triggering a new wave of protests in Hong Kong. Persons who violate the ban may get up to a year in prison or be fined 25,000 Hong Kong Dollars ($3,200).

According to South China Morning Post, the largest concentration of protesters can be seen on Sunday in the areas of Admiralty, Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui, with many of them covering faces with masks. Major interchanges of the city remain shut and the work of public transport is significantly disrupted.

Hong Kong police have reportedly used tear gas for several times throughout the day to disperse the protesters.

On Friday, the severity of the opposition's backlash was such that the Hong Kong authorities had to shut down all subway stations to prevent the situation from further escalation and to repair damage suffered by the stations.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

In early September, Lam agreed to formally withdraw the controversial initiative, but protesters have remained in the streets to demand her resignation, retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into alleged police violence and release of everyone arrested in the clashes.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Riots Police China Beijing Hong Kong May June September Gas Sunday Post Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

OpEd: Zayed&#039;s ambition from Earth to space

48 minutes ago

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

14 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.