Thousands of People Rally Against US Police Brutality in Central Stockholm - Reports

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Several thousand people took to the streets in central Stockholm to protest police brutality in the United States in light of the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody.

The rally was taking place on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. local time at city's Sergels torg square, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet. After that, participants of the demonstration divided into groups and went to different parts of the city. According to media reports, protesters clashed with the police at the T-Centralen metro station with the latter using pepper spray.

A small group of protesters tried to break through to the Royal Palace, but was stopped by mounted police.

No arrests were reported.

On May 25, Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing with his knee on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach. The initial protests against police brutality and racism in various cities in the United States were soon replaced by riots, complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Rallies against police violence and racial inequality have since taken place in many countries, including Germany, Greece, Finland and the United Kingdom over recent days.