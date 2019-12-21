UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of People Take To Street In Taiwan's Kaohsiung City Ahead Of Presidential Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Thousands of People Take to Street in Taiwan's Kaohsiung City Ahead of Presidential Vote

Tens of thousands of people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung City on Saturday started a protest ahead of the upcoming presidential election in the self-ruled island, in which the city's mayor Han Kuo-yu represents the opposition

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Tens of thousands of people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung City on Saturday started a protest ahead of the upcoming presidential election in the self-ruled island, in which the city's mayor Han Kuo-yu represents the opposition.

The presidential vote in Taiwan is set to take place on January 11. The leading candidate is the incumbent president, Tsai Ing-wen, who won primaries beating former Premier William Lai. Han is the candidate from the opposition Kuomintang party.

South China Morning Post newspaper reported that protesters were divided between two groups, with some of them expressing support for Han, while others opposing his nomination.

Han's opponents say that once he became a presidential candidate, he abandoned his duties as a mayor focusing only on the election campaign.

Taiwan has been governed independently from China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province as part of "One China" policy, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

Related Topics

Election Protest China Vote Lai Beijing Kaohsiung January Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Eurobond Debt to Russia Unrelated to Gas ..

41 seconds ago

India protests rage on as death toll rises to 21

5 minutes ago

Governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority ..

5 minutes ago

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao calls for enhancing trade ..

5 minutes ago

Reference filed against Justice Waqar in Supreme J ..

5 minutes ago

Year 2019 terms satisfactory for Pakistan in sport ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.