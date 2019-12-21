(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Tens of thousands of people in Taiwan's Kaohsiung City on Saturday started a protest ahead of the upcoming presidential election in the self-ruled island, in which the city's mayor Han Kuo-yu represents the opposition

The presidential vote in Taiwan is set to take place on January 11. The leading candidate is the incumbent president, Tsai Ing-wen, who won primaries beating former Premier William Lai. Han is the candidate from the opposition Kuomintang party.

South China Morning Post newspaper reported that protesters were divided between two groups, with some of them expressing support for Han, while others opposing his nomination.

Han's opponents say that once he became a presidential candidate, he abandoned his duties as a mayor focusing only on the election campaign.

Taiwan has been governed independently from China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province as part of "One China" policy, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.