Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:37 PM

Thousands of People With Mental Health Conditions Abused in Nigeria - Watchdog

In many facilities across Nigeria, including state-run hospitals, traditional medicine centers, rehabilitation hubs, and Islamic and Christian centers, people with mental health conditions are detained and abused, a prominent international rights watchdog said on Monday

"People with mental health conditions should be supported and provided with effective services in their communities, not chained and abused... People with mental health conditions find themselves in chains in various places in Nigeria, subject to years of unimaginable hardship and abuse," Emina Cerimovic, the senior disability rights researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

Beginning in August 2018, HRW visited 28 centers that provide mental health care in Nigeria, including public hospitals, religious and traditional centers, and Federal psychiatric hospitals, and interviewed 124 people associated with the issue.

The watchdog learned that many victims are placed in the facilities without their consent, frequently by their own relatives.

According to HRW, the victims were chained for years in some cases. The facilities were characterized as unhygienic and overcrowded, with many patients emotionally and physically abused by staff, and forced to take medicines.

Since the beginning of the investigation, some centers that were accused of abusing patients were shut down. Two Islamic rehabilitation centers were closed recently, one in September 2019 and another in October 2019.

In 2007, Nigeria ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, obliging the country to ensure equal rights for persons with disabilities, including the right to be free from torture. The Nigerian constitution bans torture and inhuman treatment, but chaining people has not been outlawed.

