Open Menu

Thousands Of Philippine Schools Suspend In-person Classes Due To Heat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Thousands of Philippine schools suspend in-person classes due to heat

Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes Friday, the education department said, as parts of the tropical country endured dangerously high temperatures

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes Friday, the education department said, as parts of the tropical country endured dangerously high temperatures.

The months of March, April and May are typically the hottest and driest in the archipelago nation, but conditions this year have been exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Many schools have no air-conditioning, leaving students to swelter in crowded, poorly ventilated classrooms.

"Even my smartest student is not in the mood to answer questions because it's very hot," said Mayette Paulino, who teaches a grade two class of around 27 children near Manila.

She said "students feel tired and seem sleepy" as the heat intensified in the afternoon.

The Department of Education, which oversees more than 47,000 schools nationwide, has issued an advisory giving school heads the power to decide when to switch to remote learning "in cases of extreme heat and other calamities".

Official figures for Friday showed 5,288 schools had suspended in-person classes, affecting more than 3.6 million students, after 4,769 schools on Thursday.

Nearly 300 schools in Manila alone had remote learning on Friday, while the central regions of the main island of Luzon were the hardest hit, with more than 1,600 schools suspending in-person classes.

Some schools have reduced class hours to avoid teaching during the hottest times of the day.

- 'Couldn't take it' -

Bheapril Balbin, 37, whose two children attend a Primary school near Manila, supported the decision for students to stay home during the hot weather.

"The heat is too much, my children couldn't take it," Balbin told AFP.

"Some of their classmates got sick, they had a headache because of the extreme heat. My youngest has an asthma, extreme heat is bad for him."

The heat index was expected to reach the "danger" level of 42 or 43 degrees Celsius (107.6-109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in several areas of the country on Friday, the state weather forecaster said.

In Manila, the heat index was forecast to hit the "extreme caution" level of up to 40C (104F), when heat cramps and exhaustion are possible.

The country's heat index measures what a temperature feels like, taking into account humidity.

Friday's actual maximum temperature in Manila was 35.5C (95.9F).

"The heat will get worse because we're not yet at the peak of the summer season," Lorie Dela Cruz of the state weather forecaster told AFP, noting that the first half of May was usually the hottest period.

She said the actual temperature was "within the normal range" for this time of year.

Save the Children Philippines chief Alberto Muyot said on Wednesday the extreme heat meant "children are simply unable to concentrate in the classroom and their health is also at risk".

Related Topics

Weather Education Student Manila Philippines March April May Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf C ..

Punjab CM presents cheque worth Rs38 lac to Deaf Cricket Team

11 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religio ..

Mirwaiz condemns authorities’ actions on religious occasion

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larka ..

Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larkana

5 minutes ago
 Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

5 minutes ago
 Kashmore police recovers two hostages from dacoits

Kashmore police recovers two hostages from dacoits

5 minutes ago
 Second phase of Hajj training to start from April ..

Second phase of Hajj training to start from April 15

41 minutes ago
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of murder

41 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake

41 minutes ago
 Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data

Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data

41 minutes ago
 IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Invest ..

IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range

41 minutes ago
 2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

55 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World