'Thousands' of pieces of evidence against Russia in Ukraine: Eurojust boss

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) An international team of prosecutors seeking to put Russia's top brass on trial over Ukraine has already gathered "thousands" of pieces of evidence, the head of EU judicial agency Eurojust told AFP on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are sifting through wiretaps, videos, satellite imagery and witness testimony, building a mountain of evidence that could eventually run into the "hundreds of thousands", Ladislav Hamran said in an interview at his office in The Hague.

Hamran's Eurojust agency is coordinating an unprecedented team from several European countries, Ukraine, the United States and the International Criminal Court seeking to bring the Kremlin's senior leadership to justice over the Ukraine invasion.

Set up just three months ago, the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression (ICPA) aims to plug a hole in international law laid bare by Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Sometimes dubbed "Nuremberg 2.

0", the ICPA is the first attempt since the Nazi war crimes tribunals to build a case against the top leadership of a country for the crime of aggression.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the alleged abduction of children but cannot prosecute Kremlin leaders for the specific crime of aggression, as Moscow is not an ICC member.

"We are speaking about an unprecedented amount of evidence," said Hamran, 50, whose agency stores the evidence in a secure facility and translates it into English and Ukrainian for any future special tribunal.

"We are now speaking about thousands of pieces of evidence. But this is something which is changing on a daily basis," he said.

"More submissions are coming to Eurojust from different countries so I understand that at the end we will be speaking about hundreds of thousands of pieces of evidence."