UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Polish Health Workers Rally For Pay Rise

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:44 PM

Thousands of Polish health workers rally for pay rise

Thousands of medics rallied in Warsaw on Saturday for better pay and conditions, criticising the government for failing to compensate them for the added workload during the pandemic

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Thousands of medics rallied in Warsaw on Saturday for better pay and conditions, criticising the government for failing to compensate them for the added workload during the pandemic.

Nurses, doctors and paramedics marched through central Warsaw, holding a minute's silence outside the presidential palace in memory of the 500 medics killed during the pandemic.

"We Don't Live Long Because We Work Hard", "Come to the Wards: They'll be Closing Soon" and "We Demand Decent Salaries", read some of the placards at the protest, where some participants waved European Union flags.

Talks between the protest and strike organisers and the health ministry on Friday ended with no agreement and Health Minister Adam Niedzielski dismissed the demands as "absurd".

"This is blackmail politics," he said, adding however that he had invited the protest committee for more talks on Tuesday.

Poland's health system was put under severe strain by the pandemic this year and officials are concerned about the growing rate of coronavirus cases as vaccinations slow down.

Some 59 percent of Poles are fully vaccinated -- compared to an average of more than 70 percent across the European Union.

Related Topics

Protest European Union Warsaw Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basket ..

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basketball Tournament

15 minutes ago
 CM's aide criticizes political parties for opposin ..

CM's aide criticizes political parties for opposing use of EVMs

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides best services to masses: Mush ..

Rescue 1122 provides best services to masses: Mushtaq Ghjani

2 minutes ago
 NATO Undertakes Comprehensive Probe Into Reasons B ..

NATO Undertakes Comprehensive Probe Into Reasons Behind Afghan Crisis - Secretar ..

2 minutes ago
 Terrorists Can't Destroy 'Idea That Is America' - ..

Terrorists Can't Destroy 'Idea That Is America' - Commander of Joint Chiefs of S ..

2 minutes ago
 September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans ..

September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans Unity Can Be Achieved - Harri ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.