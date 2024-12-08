Open Menu

Thousands Of Pro-EU Protesters March On Georgia Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Thousands of protesters marched in the Georgian capital Tbilisi Saturday for the 10th day of rallies sparked by a disputed election and the government's decision to shelve EU accession talks.

Demanding fresh elections and a return to European integration, the demonstrators headed towards parliament, undeterred by a police crackdown on pro-EU protesters and attacks on the opposition.

The Caucasus nation has been engulfed in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party declared victory in a disputed October 26 election.

The government last week said it would suspend talks to join the European Union, sparking a fresh wave of demonstrations. Its critics accuse it of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia.

Georgia's pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili -- at loggerheads with the ruling party -- said on social media she had had "in-depth discussion" with the US president-elect Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

She said they had discussed the "stolen election and extremely alarming repression against the people of Georgia.

"Underscored the need for a strong US," she added. "The Georgian people have a friend in Donald Trump."

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky -- whose country has been fighting a Russian invasion for almost three years -- said Saturday he fully backed Georgia's anti-government protesters.

Zelensky urged Tbilisi to stop "surrendering" to Moscow in a meeting with Zurabishvili in Paris.

He has warned of Russian influence in Georgia for months.

Zurabishvili has denounced widespread fraud in October's parliamentary polls, branding the freshly elected legislature and government "illegitimate".

