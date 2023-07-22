Open Menu

Thousands Of Protesters Against Judicial Reform March Toward Jerusalem

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Thousands of Protesters Against Judicial Reform March Toward Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Thousands of people approached Jerusalem on Saturday as part of a protest march against the controversial judicial reform, disrupting traffic on the highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protest march started a few days ago, when a small group of activists set off from Tel Aviv toward Jerusalem.

Hundreds of cars belonging to protesters seeking to join the march have taken the right lane of the highway, leading to a huge traffic jam, even though traffic was reduced due to Shabbat, the correspondent said. Police and water cannon vehicles are on duty on the highway, the correspondent added.

Protest organizers estimate that about 20,000 people are taking part in the march heading toward the parliament building (Knesset), where one of the most controversial bills of the judicial reform may be finally adopted next week.

On Thursday, the Israeli parliament approved for second and third readings one of the key clauses of the reform, which limits the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions by declaring them unreasonable. If the bill becomes law, the government will have more power to advertise its decisions and elect officials.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Police Water Parliament Vehicles Traffic Jerusalem March May From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

20 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

35 minutes ago
 Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

1 hour ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

1 hour ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

1 hour ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

2 hours ago
LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

2 hours ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

4 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From World