Thousands Of Protesters Gather In Central Santiago, Police Use Tear Gas - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Thousands of Chileans have gathered for a fresh peaceful rally in the center of the country's capital of Santiago, local media reported, adding that despite the peaceful nature of the protest, police used tear gas against the demonstrators.

The 24 Horas news outlet reported on Friday that anti-government rallies were underway across the country.

Last week, more than one million people gathered in Santiago, planning to hold the largest demonstration in Chile's history.

President Sebastian Pinera then said that the authorities had heard the message of the protesters.

The rallies, which began in October, were caused by a spike in transportation costs. They subsequently led to larger protests against economic and social policies and resulted in unrest.

The situation led to the cancellation of an APEC summit and COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago.

