UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Protesters March In Paris Against Soaring Cost Of Living

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Thousands of Protesters March in Paris Against Soaring Cost of Living

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Thousands of protesters have gathered in Paris on Sunday to take part in a march against skyrocketing living costs and climate inaction of the government, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The Sunday protest was called by Jean-Luc Melenchon's the France Unbowed party and other left-wing parties, including Europe Ecology - The Greens and the Socialist Party, along with several French unions and associations.

The march began with a walkout from the Place de la Nation square at around 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) and was controlled by police cordons.

The activists demand higher wages and social benefits, windfall taxes on energy companies, capping electricity bills and investment in ecological projects. Calls against soaring fuel and food prices, and the controversial pension reform could also be heard at the march.

"We are here to save the French from poverty. (French President Emmanuel) Macron is trying to destroy our country. He is trying to destroy all public goods. It is obvious to us that from November the prices of all fuel, gasoline and diesel will exceed 3 Euros, so we have to act.

Otherwise we will soon have nothing to eat this winter," one of the activists of the Yellow Vests movement told the Sputnik correspondent.

Some participants shared their resentment over France's increased military support to Ukraine.

"Not only has France supplied Kiev with Caesar howitzers, but it also invites the French to train Ukrainian soldiers. This is too much, this is outrageous. The United States is trying to drag us into a war that is not even ours," another protester said.

On October 8, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris, demanding Macron's resignation.

France remains gripped by widespread protest movement amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The leading French unions announced on Thursday that they were going to hold a nationwide strike on October 18, demanding higher wages and protesting against the government's interference in the social movement of oil employees and encroachment on the right to strike.

Related Topics

Protest Police Electricity Ukraine Europe France Oil Paris Kiev United States March October November Sunday All From Government P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 05 Namibia Vs. Netherlands

6 hours ago
 Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

8 hours ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

8 hours ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

8 hours ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

8 hours ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.