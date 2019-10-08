UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Refugees To Return To DR Congo From Angola In Coming Weeks - UN

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:48 PM

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will help more than 4,000 refugees to return to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) from Angola in coming weeks, UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) will help more than 4,000 refugees to return to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) from Angola in coming weeks, UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley told reporters on Tuesday.

"The first group of a few hundred people will return as part of a voluntary repatriation, which will officially begin this week," Yaxley said at a briefing in Geneva.

Violent ethnic clashes across the Central African country displaced thousands this year, with many fleeing to neighboring Angola. The UN agency reached a deal on voluntary repatriation assistance with the two governments in August.

Those willing to return will be provided with transport and cash. Some refugees will move to a new place fearing resurgence of clashes in their home villages, the UN agency said. It called for more international funding, having received slightly over a half of the needed $150 million.

