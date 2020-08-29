UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of S.African Bikers Ride Against Farm Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

Thousands of S.African bikers ride against farm violence

Thousands of South African bikers rode to the seat of government in Pretoria on Saturday to protest against farm attacks and racism

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Thousands of South African bikers rode to the seat of government in Pretoria on Saturday to protest against farm attacks and racism.

They laid white-and-black crosses with letters attached to them, addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to put an end to the violence.

The crosses and white roses were laid against the steel barriers in front of the lawns of the Union Buildings -- where presidency and cabinet offices are located.

Estimated at more than 5,000, some wore t-shirts, jackets and face masks with messages denouncing farm violence.

"If there is no justice for farmers there will be no peace for the government," read one placard stuck to steel fence.

Similar protests were staged in various other towns and cities.

"The state has to declare that farm murders are a priority and realise that racism doesn't only affect blacks, but whites too," protest coordinator Frikkie Geyser, 60, told AFP.

A 57-year-old protester Brandus van Jaarsveld declared: "We can't even lose one more farmer".

"There are too many farm murders and all lives matter, and the murders have to stop," said biker Micheline Botha.

AfriForum, a pressure group that advocates on behalf of the country's nine-percent-strong white population, said 216 attacks have been recorded so far this year, 26 of which were murders.

The group said the assaults and murders are not only targeting whites, but also black people and Indians.

Attacks dropped drastically during the first few months of the country's coronavirus lockdown due to restricted movement, but from June the assaults spiked, according to farmers.

Murders are generally high in South Africa. In the 12 months up to April, the police recorded 21,325 murders, averaging 58 per day and showing a 1.4-percent increase over the previous year, according to official police statistics.

Of that number, 49 were farmers.

Police minister Bheki Cele last month told parliament that "we do take serious the issue of farm safety".

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Pretoria Van South Africa April June All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italian coastguard says evacuates 49 from Banksy r ..

4 seconds ago

Hamilton dedicates majestic Belgian pole to Chadwi ..

5 seconds ago

Turkey stages new military exercises in eastern Me ..

6 seconds ago

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix grid

8 seconds ago

Outrage after French magazine depicts black MP as ..

2 minutes ago

Slumping Ferrari warn desperate fans: 'Don't expec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.