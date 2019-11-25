Thousands of sheep feared dead after vessel capsizes off Romania

(@imziishan)

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of sheep were feared dead Monday a day after a vessel carrying almost 15,000 of them overturned off the Romanian coast, leading to renewed calls for a ban on the controversial sea transport of livestock.

The Queen Hind, bound for Saudi Arabia with 14,600 sheep aboard, capsized on Sunday for as yet unknown reasons shortly after leaving Midia port on the Black Sea in eastern Romania.

The crew -- 20 Syrians and one Lebanese national -- were rescued along with 32 sheep.

Rescuers on Monday continued to try to tilt back the Palau-flagged vessel and tow it to the dock less than a kilometre (mile) away, battling stormy weather and rough seas.

No one has been able to board the vessel and check its hold but photos and video footage distributed by rights group Animals International showed bodies of sheep pressed against openings along the side of the ship and dozens floating in the sea near the ship.