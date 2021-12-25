UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Sudanese March In Anti-coup Protests: Witnesses

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:25 PM

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum and its suburbs on Saturday to demonstrate against the military coup, despite cuts to phone lines and the internet, witnesses said.

The demonstrators converged on the presidential palace in the capital, the headquarters of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.

They also marched on the streets of Madani, a town around 150 kilometres (more than 90 miles) south of Khartoum.

More Stories From World

