Thousands Of Taxis Block Square In Madrid In Protest Against Local Authorities - Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Thousands of taxi drivers have blocked the Plaza de Castilla in the center of Spain's capital Madrid in a demonstration again local authorities, according to Plataforma Sindical EMT, the union platform of the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid

"Thousands of taxi drivers have again occupied the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid. The taxi drivers' struggle is a struggle for public services, against the exploitation of labor, and for the quality of services," Plataforma Sindical EMT tweeted.

It was the third manifestation of taxi drivers in recent months in Madrid against the policy of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, which, according to protesters, put the taxi service in the hands of large companies, such as Uber, Cabify, and Bolt.

The local government is finalizing new regulations that, among other things, will allow taxis to travel freely at any time and will allow for car-sharing services so that passengers can reserve a seat in already booked taxis to share the cost of a ride. The process of the issuance of licenses and hiring drivers will also be simplified.

According to the RTVE broadcaster, some 6,000 taxi drivers participated in the protest.

Public discontent is becoming more and more significant against the background of the upcoming regional government elections, which will be held on May 28.

