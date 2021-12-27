UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Telegram Users Report Problems With App Globally - Downdetector

Thousands of Telegram Users Report Problems With App Globally - Downdetector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Some 4,000 users of the popular messenger Telegram have reported problems with the application worldwide and the number continues to grow, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.

Most of the complaints are coming from Russia, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, but also involve other countries.

The last time Telegram users reported issues with the functioning of the application was in October as the platform experienced mainly server connection issues.

