Thousands of Thomas Cook Tourists Stuck in Czech Republic - Tour Operators Union

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Several thousand tourists who arrived in the Czech Republic on tours organized by the now-bankrupt Thomas Cook company remain in the eastern European country, the deputy head of the Czech tour operators union told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK-based tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and potential new donors on terms for the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, were immediately canceled.

"According to preliminary data, several thousand customers of Thomas Cook remain across the [Czech] republic. We will obtain more precise data this evening. The situation will be resolved via standard procedures; insurance companies will help these tourists return home," the deputy head of the union said.

He pointed out that there also should be no problems with returning Thomas Cook's Czech clients home.

"There are some 1,100 such people, their return is ensured by the Neckermann company, a Czech subsidiary of Thomas Cook," he added.

Thomas Cook Group was one of the world's oldest travel companies.