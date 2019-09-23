UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Thomas Cook Tourists Stuck In Czech Republic - Tour Operators Union

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:48 PM

Thousands of Thomas Cook Tourists Stuck in Czech Republic - Tour Operators Union

Several thousand tourists who arrived in the Czech Republic on tours organized by the now-bankrupt Thomas Cook company remain in the eastern European country, the deputy head of the Czech tour operators union told Sputnik on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Several thousand tourists who arrived in the Czech Republic on tours organized by the now-bankrupt Thomas Cook company remain in the eastern European country, the deputy head of the Czech tour operators union told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Thomas Cook Group, which includes the UK-based tour operator and airline by the same name, announced its compulsory liquidation following unsuccessful talks between the company's stakeholders and potential new donors on terms for the firm's recapitalization and reorganization. All of the company's bookings, including flights, were immediately canceled.

"According to preliminary data, several thousand customers of Thomas Cook remain across the [Czech] republic. We will obtain more precise data this evening. The situation will be resolved via standard procedures; insurance companies will help these tourists return home," the deputy head of the union said.

He pointed out that there also should be no problems with returning Thomas Cook's Czech clients home.

"There are some 1,100 such people, their return is ensured by the Neckermann company, a Czech subsidiary of Thomas Cook," he added.

Thomas Cook Group was one of the world's oldest travel companies.

Related Topics

World Company Tours Same Czech Republic All

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

9 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

9 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

18 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

20 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.