UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Trapped Sheep Rescued After Shock French Alps Snowstorm

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

Thousands of trapped sheep rescued after shock French Alps snowstorm

Thousands of sheep were being evacuated from a mountain pass in the French Alps after they were trapped by unseasonally heavy snowfall while grazing, officials said Monday

Grenoble, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Thousands of sheep were being evacuated from a mountain pass in the French Alps after they were trapped by unseasonally heavy snowfall while grazing, officials said Monday.

The storm struck the Col du Glandon pass, east of Grenoble, on Friday evening, dropping up to 50 centimetres (20 inches) of snow on pastures where sheep usually stay until late October.

"Some 1,000 animals belonging to one farmer were evacuated Sunday. There are still 6,000 belonging to another farmer, of which 1,000 were taken out today," said Christian Frasson-Botton, a municipal councillor in nearby Saint-Colomban-des-Villards.

The rest of the sheep will be evacuated in the next days.

Local authorities also brought in six tonnes of feed over the weekend after snowmobiles were able to clear a path through roads that had become impassable.

But already the sheep were finding grass on slopes blown clear by the wind, Frasson-Botton said, though perilous weather is again forecast for later this week.

"We're no longer facing an emergency but it might not last... the weather turns quickly in the mountains," he said.

While the Alps often see snow as soon as September, the amount over the weekend was "pretty exceptional -- in the village they're saying it's the most since 1974," Frasson-Botton said.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Grenoble September October Sunday Christian From

Recent Stories

UrduPoint Cooking پکوان Rebranding As UrduPoi ..

7 minutes ago

Share of manufactured exports in RAK&#039;s total ..

26 minutes ago

SCCI discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation wit ..

26 minutes ago

UAE taking proactive steps to reduce food waste: M ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates expands network further with restart of f ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Life on Mars will be revolutionary, start a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.