Thousands Of Ukrainian Troops On Incursion To 'destabilise' Russia: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Thousands of Ukrainian troops on incursion to 'destabilise' Russia: official

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Thousands of Ukrainian troops are taking part in a major incursion into Russian territory, aiming to destabilise Russia by showing up its weaknesses, a top Ukrainian official has told AFP.

"We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses and to destabilise the situation in Russia as they are unable to protect their border," the security official said on condition of anonymity.

The Russian army had said about 1,000 Ukrainian troops were deployed in the cross-border incursion, which began on Tuesday and appeared to catch the Kremlin off guard, allowing Ukrainian forces to penetrate Russian defensive lines.

Asked whether the 1,000 figure was right, the official said: "It is a lot more... Thousands".

After days of official silence, President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the offensive for the first time in his nightly address on Saturday, saying that Kyiv was "pushing the war into the aggressor's territory".

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has waged an unrelenting campaign, occupying swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine and subjecting Ukrainian cities to daily missile and drone attacks.

After re-capturing large areas in 2022, Ukrainian forces have largely been on the back foot and are increasingly struggling with manpower and arms supplies.

But Ukrainian units stormed across the border Tuesday in the largest and most successful such offensive by Kyiv so far.

Its troops have advanced several kilometres, forcing Russia's army to rush in reserves and extra equipment -- though neither side has given precise details on the forces committed.

Russia has evacuated more than 76,000 civilians from the area, while Ukraine said last week it needs to evacuate 20,000 from the Sumy region across the border.

