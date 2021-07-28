UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of US-bound Migrants Stranded In Colombia

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:07 PM

Thousands of US-bound migrants stranded in Colombia

Thousands of migrants are stranded in a Colombian port town as they wait for boats to cross into neighbouring Panama on their way to the United States, a state relief agency said

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Thousands of migrants are stranded in a Colombian port town as they wait for boats to cross into neighbouring Panama on their way to the United States, a state relief agency said.

The Gulf of Uraba, on Colombia's northern coast, is one of the main transit points for refugees from nearby Latin American nations as well as Africa, and Asia, trying to cross into Panama through a jungle corridor known as the Darien Gap.

The United States is usually their final destination.

But the number of migrants arriving in the municipality of Necocli has swelled in recent weeks and a local shipping company that transports people across the gulf into Panama's southern jungle is unable to keep up, the municipal disaster management agency said Tuesday.

In the absence of land crossings to the border, "the company takes around 700 to 750 (migrants) but at night 1,000, 1,100, 1,200 more arrive," head of the disaster management unit, Cesar Zuniga, told AFP.

He added that more than 10,000 migrants had now accumulated in the municipality of 45,000 people.

Dozens of migrants, including pregnant women and children, can be seen crowded on the beach waiting for a spot on a boat in images shared by local authorities.

Zuniga said many of them were living in local hotels or rented rooms.

In January, hundreds of migrants living in makeshift tents on the beach were trapped in Necocli due to strict border closures meant to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"This time it is different," said Zuniga. "There is no forced border closure, the build-up is due to the operational and logistical inability of the transport company," Zuniga said.

In May, Colombia reopened its land, river, and sea borders with Panama, Peru, Ecuador, and Brazil, after closing them for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa Company Ecuador Brazil Panama Peru United States Colombia January May Border Women From Refugee Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases tally crosses 4,000 cases for first ..

15 minutes ago

Malaysia's SMEs GDP contracted 7.3 pct in 2020

11 seconds ago

China makes progress in curbing hepatitis infectio ..

13 seconds ago

China's Chengdu reports three locally transmitted ..

15 seconds ago

Malaysia's June exports rose 27.2 pct with record ..

16 seconds ago

Lockdown in Sydney extended for 4 more weeks, addi ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.