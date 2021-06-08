Thousands of women and children flee Burkina Faso massacre

Burkina Faso's government said Tuesday that more than 7,000 families had fled the country's volatile north following the worst massacre in years, while the UN refugee agency tallied 3,300 people

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso's government said Tuesday that more than 7,000 families had fled the country's volatile north following the worst massacre in years, while the UN refugee agency tallied 3,300 people.

"Steps have already been taken to give (displaced people) a minimum level of comfort, lodgings and food," Prime Minister Christophe Dabire said.

"More than 7,000 families have moved to Sebba," the capital of Yagha province around 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the scene of the attack in Solhan village, he added.

In Geneva, UNHCR spokesman said that more than 3,300 people had fled, including more than 2,000 children and over 500 women, after gunmen stormed into Solhan on Saturday and massacred civilians.

At least 138 men, women and children had been "executed" in the attack, while nearly 40 people were seriously injured, he said.