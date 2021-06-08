UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Women And Children Flee Burkina Faso Massacre

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:06 PM

Thousands of women and children flee Burkina Faso massacre

Burkina Faso's government said Tuesday that more than 7,000 families had fled the country's volatile north following the worst massacre in years, while the UN refugee agency tallied 3,300 people

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso's government said Tuesday that more than 7,000 families had fled the country's volatile north following the worst massacre in years, while the UN refugee agency tallied 3,300 people.

"Steps have already been taken to give (displaced people) a minimum level of comfort, lodgings and food," Prime Minister Christophe Dabire said.

"More than 7,000 families have moved to Sebba," the capital of Yagha province around 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the scene of the attack in Solhan village, he added.

In Geneva, UNHCR spokesman said that more than 3,300 people had fled, including more than 2,000 children and over 500 women, after gunmen stormed into Solhan on Saturday and massacred civilians.

At least 138 men, women and children had been "executed" in the attack, while nearly 40 people were seriously injured, he said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister United Nations Sebba Geneva Women From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

UNSC Recommends to Appoint Guterres for 2nd Term a ..

22 seconds ago

Moscow Not Against Dialogue With NATO But Alliance ..

23 seconds ago

World Oceans Day observed in Gwadar

25 seconds ago

Haleem Adil rejects allegations of CM Murad

27 seconds ago

Service of 22 FDA employees regularized

3 minutes ago

Ghotki train tragedy: Relief, rescue operation con ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.