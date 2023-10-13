Open Menu

Thousands Protest Across Middle East In Support Of Palestinians

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Thousands protest across Middle East in support of Palestinians

Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several Middle East capitals on Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of several middle East capitals on Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli air strikes on Gaza in reprisal for a surprise Hamas attack.

"No to the occupation!" chanted demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad after Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr called for a protest "in support of Gaza" and against Israel, an AFP journalist reported.

"This rally is aimed at condemning what is happening in occupied Palestine, the bloodletting and the violation of human rights," said Abu Kayan, an organiser of the protest.

The besieged Gaza Strip has been under heavy Israeli bombardment since Saturday when Hamas militants attacked Israel's southern border on Saturday.

In response, the Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,530 people in the Gaza Strip, which has already been under a land, sea and air blockade for more than 15 years.

Anti-Israel protests were also held in Iran on Friday.

In the capital Tehran, demonstrators waved Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese Hezbollah flags and held banners reading "Down with Israel", an AFP journalist said.

Similar gatherings took place in other cities across Iran, where Israeli flags were burned.

Iran, a country with a predominantly Shiite Muslim population, gives moral support to Hamas and considers Israel as their mutual sworn enemy.

In Jordan, which has long had a peace treaty with neighbouring Israel, more than 10,000 people gathered in central Amman, near the Grand Husseini Mosque, after a call for protests from the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood, and several leftist and youth groups.

In the Gulf state of Bahrain, hundreds of worshippers chanted "Death to Israel!" ahead of Friday prayers at Diraz mosque.

Hundreds of people then joined a protest march, some of them waving Palestinian flags and others stamping on Israeli emblems that were laid on the ground.

In France, where President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Israel to deal a "strong" response to the Hamas attack, the government issued a ban on "pro-Palestinian demonstrations ."

Related Topics

Attack Militants Protest Israel Palestine Iran Gaza France Tehran Baghdad Amman Reading Bahrain Middle East March Border Moral Mosque Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan possesses all essential infrastructure re ..

Pakistan possesses all essential infrastructure required to accommodate China's ..

2 minutes ago
 1st Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition in Sharja ..

1st Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition in Sharjah sees high turnout

9 minutes ago
 Participating curators and artist commissions anno ..

Participating curators and artist commissions announced for Abu Dhabi Art 2023

9 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurate affordable loan scheme for You ..

Minister inaugurate affordable loan scheme for Youth to run small businesses

3 minutes ago
 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Fas ..

Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

3 minutes ago
 No extension in PRA with HUBCO, KAPCO: Power Divis ..

No extension in PRA with HUBCO, KAPCO: Power Division

3 minutes ago
CM Aide urges campaigns to curb vehicle emissions ..

CM Aide urges campaigns to curb vehicle emissions in KP

5 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 110,300 cusecs water

IRSA releases 110,300 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 SC to take up appeals against fuel price adjustmen ..

SC to take up appeals against fuel price adjustment on Oct 16

5 minutes ago
 PMD forecast windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snow ..

PMD forecast windstorm/rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains

3 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets India&#039;s Lok Sabha Speaker

Saqr Ghobash meets India&#039;s Lok Sabha Speaker

24 minutes ago
 China calls for joint efforts to avoid serious hum ..

China calls for joint efforts to avoid serious humanitarian disaster in Palestin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World