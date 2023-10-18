Thousands protest at Tunis French embassy after Gaza hospital hit: AFP

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Thousands of angry protesters gathered outside the French embassy in Tunisia on Tuesday, also denouncing the US, after a strike on a Gaza Strip hospital killed at least 200 people.

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said at least 200 people died in the strike, which it blamed on Israel.

The Israeli army, however, said a misfired rocket from Islamic group was responsible.

"The French and Americans are allies of Zionists," demonstrators shouted, according to an AFP journalist.

Protesters demanded the recall of both countries' ambassadors and shouted: "No American embassy on Tunisian territory."

The protest initially drew hundreds but numbers swelled to around 3,000.