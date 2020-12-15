UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Protest Closure Of Culture Venues In Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:48 PM

Thousands Protest Closure of Culture Venues in Paris

Thousands of culture workers gathered in the heart of Paris on Tuesday to protest the government's decision to keep cinemas, museums and theaters closed until after New Year, a trade union said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Thousands of culture workers gathered in the heart of Paris on Tuesday to protest the government's decision to keep cinemas, museums and theaters closed until after New Year, a trade union said.

CGT Spectacle, the national entertainment federation, called for rallies after Prime Minister Jean Castex said the shutdown would continue into next year. Culture venues were due to reopen on Tuesday.

Hundreds more protested in Marseilles, Nice, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Lyon and dozens of other cities and towns across the country.

Demonstrators in Paris carried placards reading "I am Hungry for Culture," "Culture, the Essential food" and "Art is a Weapon of Mass Construction," according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The protest comes a day after restaurant owners marched through Paris to demand more clarity after Castex said he could not guarantee that bars and restaurants would be allowed to reopen on January 20.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Nice Toulouse Strasbourg Lyon Paris Reading January Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Two held over aerial firing in wedding ceremony

2 minutes ago

Norway Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Mid-Jan ..

2 minutes ago

1st week crucial for Covid patients after leaving ..

2 minutes ago

61 candidates submits nomination papers for electi ..

4 minutes ago

Europe Working to Showcase Prototype Reusable Rock ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister due in Peshawar on Wednesday to ina ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.