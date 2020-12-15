Thousands Protest Closure of Culture Venues in Paris

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Thousands of culture workers gathered in the heart of Paris on Tuesday to protest the government's decision to keep cinemas, museums and theaters closed until after New Year, a trade union said.

CGT Spectacle, the national entertainment federation, called for rallies after Prime Minister Jean Castex said the shutdown would continue into next year. Culture venues were due to reopen on Tuesday.

Hundreds more protested in Marseilles, Nice, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Lyon and dozens of other cities and towns across the country.

Demonstrators in Paris carried placards reading "I am Hungry for Culture," "Culture, the Essential food" and "Art is a Weapon of Mass Construction," according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The protest comes a day after restaurant owners marched through Paris to demand more clarity after Castex said he could not guarantee that bars and restaurants would be allowed to reopen on January 20.