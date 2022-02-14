UrduPoint.com

Thousands Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates In Australian Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Thousands protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Australian capital

Thousands of Australians have gathered in the nation's capital to protest coronavirus vaccine mandates

CANBERRA, Feb. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Thousands of Australians have gathered in the nation's capital to protest coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Up to 10,000 people during the weekend took to the streets of Canberra to urge the Federal, state and territory governments to immediately abolish all health orders making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for workers.

Protesters have gathered in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) since late January but police said there was a "significant influx" for Saturday's rally, according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Three people were arrested on Saturday and more than 100 breached barriers were erected at Parliament House but police said protesters were "generally well behaved."The ACT police have warned protesters camping at Canberra's Exhibition Park that they have until Sunday to leave the site or face arrest for trespassing.

Related Topics

Protest Police Parliament Canberra SITE January Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

12 minutes ago
 Promotion of higher education in top priorities of ..

Promotion of higher education in top priorities of Govt: Dummar

3 minutes ago
 Brazil registers 140,234 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil registers 140,234 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Stakes 'never been higher' in climate fight: IPCC ..

Stakes 'never been higher' in climate fight: IPCC head

3 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>