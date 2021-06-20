Thousands Protest in Brazil Against President to Support COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in the country's largest cities to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro and show support for the vaccination against COVID-19, Brazilian media reported on Saturday.

As reported by the G1 news portal, the protests began in the morning and took place in at least 15 capitals of Brazilian states, including Brasilia.

Brazil's death toll topped 500,000 on Saturday and more than 17.8 million people count infected. Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticized the COVID-19 vaccines and slammed the pandemic fake, despite himself testing positive last July.