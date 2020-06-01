UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Protest In DC Against Police Brutality, Racial Discrimination

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Thousands Protest in DC Against Police Brutality, Racial Discrimination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Thousand-strong crowds are gathering in the center of Washington, DC, in what appears to be a major escalation of protests in the US capital ignited by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American, in police custody, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

In organized columns and separate smaller groups protesters of all races, ages and genders flocked on Sunday to the Lafayette square, next to the White House, where they knelt in solemn tribute to the deceased who they claim had fallen victim to racially motivated discrimination and brutality.

"I'm going to stand for something people need to stand for. I [am] not a violent man, I am trying to do it peacefully," one of protesters told Sputnik.

As the protesters were approaching the White House, people raised their hands and chanted "Don't shoot," "No justice, no peace."

The Lafayette square, adjacent to the Presidential residence, is closed for public with representatives of various law-enforcement agencies visible on the premises on Sunday. There have been no signs of violence from either side so far, as Sputnik correspondent reported.

Washington has been participating in nationwide protests against Floyd's demise for the third consecutive day. On Friday and Saturday, there were sporadic clashes between protesters and city police.

Related Topics

Police Washington White House Man George Lafayette Sunday All From

Recent Stories

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

1 minute ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

31 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

31 minutes ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

1 hour ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.