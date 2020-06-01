Thousands Protest in DC Against Police Brutality, Racial Discrimination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Thousand-strong crowds are gathering in the center of Washington, DC, in what appears to be a major escalation of protests in the US capital ignited by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American, in police custody, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

In organized columns and separate smaller groups protesters of all races, ages and genders flocked on Sunday to the Lafayette square, next to the White House, where they knelt in solemn tribute to the deceased who they claim had fallen victim to racially motivated discrimination and brutality.

"I'm going to stand for something people need to stand for. I [am] not a violent man, I am trying to do it peacefully," one of protesters told Sputnik.

As the protesters were approaching the White House, people raised their hands and chanted "Don't shoot," "No justice, no peace."

The Lafayette square, adjacent to the Presidential residence, is closed for public with representatives of various law-enforcement agencies visible on the premises on Sunday. There have been no signs of violence from either side so far, as Sputnik correspondent reported.

Washington has been participating in nationwide protests against Floyd's demise for the third consecutive day. On Friday and Saturday, there were sporadic clashes between protesters and city police.